WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) -- In an interview with ABC News Live, Representative John Katko was asked to comment on how he voted regarding the decision to remove republican Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the chamber. Katko said it was not a vote, but rather by 'acclamation'.

"It was just something that many of my party felt they had to do," Katko said in the interview. "I thank Liz for her time as Conference Chair, but going forward we're just going to do the best we can to move forward."