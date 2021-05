ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The DEC’s 56 campgrounds and Day Use areas will be open to the public on May 21. Reservations for the 2021 camping season are at an all-time high as more people head outdoors in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves.

In preparation for the upcoming camping season, DEC announced changes at campgrounds across the state to help improve the visitor experience. While two DEC campgrounds opened earlier this spring—Wilmington Notch in Essex County on May 7, and Fish Creek in Franklin County on April 2—most DEC campgrounds open on May 21.