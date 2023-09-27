LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It happened, once again. Even with all of the new signs and the traffic redirection, Onondaga Lake Parkway has fallen victim to another box truck.

Video of the accident

Video is courtesy of Seth Titus.

The truck was heading toward the city of Syracuse from Liverpool, Wednesday morning.

It was carrying a delivery of kitchen cabinets. The box attached to the truck is very torn, and boxes inside of the truck were ripped open as well.

NewsChannel 9 found at the scene that the truck has a logo for SDS Delivers on Deere Rd. At this time we are not sure if the driver is local.

Traffic will be brought down to one lane near the bridge.

The last hit happened back in May, and the last almost-incident happened in April when a Greyhound had to make a U-turn to not hit the bridge.