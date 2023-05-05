LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With all of the hits that the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge has taken, legislation is now requiring New York State DOT to conduct a study of the railroad bridge.

Senator John W. Mannion and Assemblymember William Magnarelli made this announcement Friday, May 5, but previously on Wednesday evening May 3, Senator John Mannion discussed this pending bill in an interview with NewsChannel 9.

The bill requires the state to compile data, identify solutions, and costs, and alert trucking companies where low bridges are statewide.

“While Salina and the CSX bridge are new to my district this year, as a lifelong Central New Yorker the ongoing frustration of repeated vehicle strikes is not. From raising the bridge to lowering the road to adding a turnaround and even more signage and signals – there’s an abundance of ideas on the table, but zero action,” said Senator John Mannion. This bill will give us the information and input from experts that we need to make informed decisions and take tangible steps to prevent further strikes on this bridge and all low bridges in the state.”

This week marked the sixth bridge hit of the year.