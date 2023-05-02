TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver from Tennessee was given 14 tickets by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for hitting the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway with a rented Penske truck.

Tuesday’s hit was the sixth time a truck hit the bridge this year.

In a conversation with NewsChannel 9, the driver said he was paying attention to his GPS, Google Maps, and not the multiple signs directing him away from the bridge and to Old Liverpool Road.

The box truck was able to skid under the bridge, damaging the roof of the box trailer.

The bridge has a posted height clearance of 10 feet, 9 inches, but the Penske trailer was marked as 13 feet high.

The driver was not licensed as a commercial driver, which comes with specialty training but was still allowed to rent the tall Penske truck.

Penske’s website states: “Penske personal moving trucks do not require a special license to drive.”

Last week, a contractor’s truck hired by the DOT hit the bridge.