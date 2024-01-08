LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New signs indicating a five-ton weight limit on traffic now allow Liverpool Police to enforce a truck ban in the village, another step to preventing hits to the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway.

Last summer, the village board enacted a law designed to keep tractor-trailers off local streets. Before enforcing it, the village needed signs that officially warn drivers.

On Monday, Jan. 8, a crew contracted from Schenectady began putting up signs of difference combinations. Some direct traffic to I-90 and I-81, others mark a truck route, while the most helpful declare the ban.

Drivers of vehicles of more than five tons will be fined an amount that escalates as the weight increases.

Local deliveries are expected from fines, including furniture to homes and inventory orders to stores like Nicols Supermarket. Additionally, personal vehicles like a pick-up truck carrying a trailer and boat won’t be ticketed.

Total Weight of Vehicle, Including Load (In Tons) Fine Greater than or equal to 5, but less than 7.5 $1,200 Greater than or equal to 7.5, but less than 10 $1,700 Greater than or equal to 10, but less than 12.5 $2,200 Greater than or equal to 12.5, but less than 1S $2,700 Greater than or equal to 15, but less than 17.5 $3,200 Greater than or equal to 17.5, but less than 20 $3,700 Greater than or equal to 20, but less than 22.5 $4,200 Greater than or equal to 22.5 $4,700 Fines, as included in village law.

The ban is designed to improve quality of life within the village, while also further preventing trucks from hitting the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway.

The state’s closure of the I-81 ramp to the parkway keeps westbound trucks from hitting the bridge from the east. This ban should prevent eastbound traffic from approaching the bridge from the west.