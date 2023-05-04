SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The problem of the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway is so persistent, it’s studied in a college class.

Patrick Penfield, a supply chain professor who teaches at Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Business, brings up the problem with his students every time another truck hits the bridge.

“Every time it would happen, in class, we would start the class saying, ‘oh it happened again, by the way.’ We would laugh about it but then talk about it, because it is a serious issue,” said Senior Samantha Oates.

NewsChannel 9 sat in as Professor Penfield assigned his students to come up with solution. The class was broken up into groups, had the study low bridges elsewhere in the country, and present their ideas to the rest of the class.

Their ideas ranged from making Onondaga Lake Parkway one lane, to railroad gates, options for trucks to turn around, and creating an app to alert drivers.

Penfield has included the bridge in class for the last 10 years.

He said, “There’s solutions all over the world to these things. It wouldn’t take much effort or much time, but the DOT has got to want to do it.”