Throwback Thursday: Protests to save a Syracuse neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s Throwback Thursday when our friends at the Onondaga Historical Association provide us with some photos showing the history of our community.

Being that this is Black History Month, we are focusing once again on Syracuse’s 15th ward, a predominantly African American neighborhood filled with homes and businesses.

The 15th ward was situated just east of downtown between downtown and the SU hill. Much of the area was destroyed for the construction of Interstate 81 in the 1960s.

In September of 1963 The Congress on Racial Equality organized protests as neighbors in the 15th ward tried to save their homes and businesses from the new interstate. Ultimately their protests fell on deaf ears and the highway was constructed.

At this point, the New York State Department of Transportation has recommended a community grid option of a street level boulevard to replace the elevated highway through the area. Through traffic would be diverted to I-481 around the city.

