Throwback Thursday: 28 years CNY was pummeled by the Blizzard of ’93

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow falls in March in Central New York. We also get snow in April. and there have been sightings of snowflakes on Mother’s Day.

But the snowfall we received on March 13 & 14 of 1993 was like nothing we’d experienced in any winter storm.

We have several videos for you to mark the anniversary. At right, we have some clips from the NewsChannel 9 archives of scenes shot around Central New York during the storm.

At left, Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske talks to localsyr.com reporter Lou Gulino about the storm, and the new technology that helped give us an early warning.