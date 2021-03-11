Throwback Thursday: 28 years CNY was pummeled by the Blizzard of ’93

Throwback Thursday
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow falls in March in Central New York. We also get snow in April. and there have been sightings of snowflakes on Mother’s Day.

But the snowfall we received on March 13 & 14 of 1993 was like nothing we’d experienced in any winter storm.

We have several videos for you to mark the anniversary. At right, we have some clips from the NewsChannel 9 archives of scenes shot around Central New York during the storm.

At left, Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske talks to localsyr.com reporter Lou Gulino about the storm, and the new technology that helped give us an early warning.

And at right we go back into the archives for a report Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske put together in 2013 on the 20th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’93.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area