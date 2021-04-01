Throwback Thursday: Can you pass the salt?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Well we are the Salt City, so it was only a matter of time when we looked back on the industry that gave Syracuse its nickname, put the city on the map, and of course, gave us salt potatoes.

The salt came not from underground mines, but salt springs mostly located on the southern end of Onondaga Lake. The brine was pumped from the springs and sent in wooden pipes to the salt sheds and aprons nearby.

The salt was recovered from the brine either by solar evaporation in large shallow trays or boiled in large caldrons.

A look at the aprons where water was evaporated leaving salt behind, and the sheds where brine was boiled to remove the water.

Someone inspecting the work of the laborers who gathered the salt after the water evaporated.

The wooden pipes to the left carried the brine to the aprons. By the end of the 1880s, there were nearly 75 miles of wooden piping in the fields around the lake.

A 1896 report published by the New York State Legislature, said from 1797 to 1895, Onondaga County produced 362 million bushels of salt and nearly $7 million of revenue to the state.

Salt potatoes trace their origin to the laborers who tended the boiling caldrons filled with brine. The workers, mostly Irish immigrants, would boil their potatoes in the brine for lunch.