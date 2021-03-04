Throwback Thursday: From canals to steel rails, to asphalt, Syracuse as a transportation center

Freight trains bypassed downtown going around the North Side. This 1930s train is heading to the station on Franklin Street.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse went from a small village to an industrial city, thanks to the Erie Canal and then the railroads that followed.

Transporting raw materials, manufactured goods, and people is important for economic growth. And being on the Erie Canal got Syracuse growing.

Transportation is the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with the help of our friends at the Onondaga Historical Association.

Circa: 1890 Looking West on the Erie Canal. to the left is the jerry Rescue block where in 1851 a large crowd rescued fugitive slave William “Jerry” Henry from being returned to his owners.

The year is 1905 and railroads dominate transportation. This is the New Yor to Buffalo Empire State Express passing city hall on East Washington Street

Freight trains bypassed downtown going around the North Side. This 1930s train is heading to the station on Franklin Street.

this is what the New York Central train station in Syracuse looked like in 1920

Streamlining was the rage in 1936 for passenger trains as this westbound heads to the Syracuse station.

Later in 1936, trains no longer traveled the streets of Syracuse. A new elevated right of way and new station opened just East of Almond Street.

We’re going to try something new today. We are comparing some of our Throwback Thursday phots to what the scene looks like today.

At left is the New York Central’s train station in downtown Syracuse, located on Franklin Street between Fayette and Washington. At right is the location today as seen from Google Maps of a Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Kitty Hoyne’s is across the street.

At left is the New York Central Railroad station that opened in 1936. Behind it are the elevated tracks and the station platforms for the many tracks that served the station. the photo at right from Google Earth. The station now is used by Spectrum News. The elevated tracks and platform were taken over by I-690 in the 1960s. The station that serves Amtrak passengers is located on Park Street on what used to be the freight bypass.

