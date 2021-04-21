Throwback Thursday: Grab a brew on the Erie Canal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Take a stroll down memory lane and check out where you could grab a brew on the Erie Canal back in the 1880s.

The first photo is looking west down the Erie Canal circa 1887. Greenways Brewery, one of the largest in upstate New York, is visible on the left. The National Grid complex occupies roughly the same space today.

Looking east down the Erie Canal, circa 1887. Germania Brewery was one of the many breweries active in Syracuse in this era. In 1893, Herman Bartels bought the company. Bartels Brewing Company one was one of only four local breweries to survive Prohibition. It closed in 1942.

Looking east down the Erie Canal, circa 1891. Note the Weighlock building on the lower right. After the completion of the Barge Canal in 1918, the Canal was filled in and became Erie Boulevard.