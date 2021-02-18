Throwback Thursday: Snowy Syracuse

Throwback Thursday
Posted: / Updated:

These two trolley cars are making their runs in 1905. No word on what street this is

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One constant throughout the history of Central New York has been winter.

As we cope with the short days, frigid temperatures, and lake effect snow, our ancestors had to cope with the ravages of winter with little in the way of forecasts, snow removal equipment, and without a central heating system.

Today’s Throwback Thursday photos from the Onondaga Historical Association look at winters past.

  • South Salina St. looking North toward Clinton Square around 1866
  • These two trolley cars are making their runs in 1905. No word on what street this is
  • E. Jefferson St. 1915, looking East. Onondaga Hotel is on the left
  • South Salina Street 1954

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected