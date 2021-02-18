Throwback Thursday: Snowy Syracuse

These two trolley cars are making their runs in 1905. No word on what street this is

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One constant throughout the history of Central New York has been winter.

As we cope with the short days, frigid temperatures, and lake effect snow, our ancestors had to cope with the ravages of winter with little in the way of forecasts, snow removal equipment, and without a central heating system.

Today’s Throwback Thursday photos from the Onondaga Historical Association look at winters past.