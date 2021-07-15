Throwback Thursday: The Air National Guard at Hancock Airport in 1952

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re throwing it back to 1952 with this look at some of the aircraft with the 138th Attack Squadron of the Air National Guard.

That unit is now the 174th Attack Wing.

The photographs below were taken in 1952 during an open house for family and friends.

The yellow plane is a Beechcraft T-6, which was used for pilot training.

The other aircraft is a Douglas C-47 cargo plane.



By this time, the 138th, which became the 174th in the 1960s, acquired the F-51 Mustang.(silver planes)



The F-51 was the primary fighter jet used by the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

They were originally known as P-51 Mustangs, but were re-classified in 1950.