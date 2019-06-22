“Tell me something good.” Tim Fox has been hearing that from Central New Yorkers his entire career. And he’s tried to do just that. He developed and oversees “Bridge Street,” Syracuse TV’s only live, local morning talk show. He’s worked closely with many of the region’s non-profit, community and arts organizations to promote great local causes. And he’s covered some of Central New York’s biggest news and sports stories and major events. Now, he’s producing “Tell Me Something Good,” a regular feature on NewsChannel 9. Let him know about feel-good stories we should all know about at somethinggood@localsyr.com.