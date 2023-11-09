SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is proud to share the stories of our bravest men and women of Central New York who have fought and served for our country in this year’s telling of “Veterans Voices”.

Medals for Lorenzo

Paul Kulba has been on a mission for decades to make sure his late friend, Lorenzo Ioanni Demperio will never be forgotten. Demperio enlisted in the Marines and served in Vietnam. The 24-year-old was killed in combat on January 27, 1968.

Kulba, a Veteran himself, was determined to honor Demperio with a memorial in their hometown of Memphis, New York.

The Wall that Heals Comes to Auburn

“Welcome Home Brothers” is how Dan Baker of Lansing greeted his fellow veterans in Groton as they prepared to escort the traveling Vietnam Memorial to Auburn. It took an army of volunteers to bring the wall to Casey Park for a four-day stop. Baker, Jim Scott of Central Square, and other Vietnam veterans find healing in helping the wall that has more than 58,000 names on it.

100-year-old, retired nurse recounts her WWII service

Grovene Tiller joined the Army’s Nursing Cadet program to improve the staffing shortage at the height of WWII. It turns out, her services were needed close to Utica. Tiller, 100, steps back in history, visiting what’s left of the hospital campus she served. The Madison County Historian is making sure Tiller’s service and memory of how she helped the injured, is documented for future generations.

A Loving Tribute to Her Late Husband

Shawn Roser-Warren was determined to honor her late husband, Kitt Warren. The Marine Veteran was killed in 2021 by a hit-and-run driver. Before his death, Shawn and Kitt had plans to renovate a veterans monument at the Hillcrest Cemetery in DeRuyter. With the help of friends, Shawn is making sure the project she started with her husband is completed to honor all veterans in this small village.

We live in a community that knows how to honor our heroes. Thank you to our veterans!