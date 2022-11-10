SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is proud to share the stories of our bravest men and women who have fought and served for our country in this year’s telling of “Veterans Voices”.

Honor Flight

This year’s special takes us to Washington DC for the tenth year of “Honor Flight,” an organization taking veterans to the nation’s capital to see war memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Since its inception in 2012, Honor Flight Syracuse has flown more than 1,200 veterans in 17 missions. To learn more about Honor Flight Syracuse click here.

Syracuse Veterans’ Writing Group

When words were not an option, veterans found their peace through pen and paper.

The Syracuse Veterans’ Writing Group was founded by two professors at Syracuse University.

Veterans in this group said they appreciate an outlet that allows them to be real and surrounded by people who understand their past and what they might be currently experiencing.

Veterans of all ages, branches of the military, and conflicts are welcome. To learn more about this program click here.

Disabled American Veterans Group

The Disabled American Veterans Group gives veterans one less thing to worry about – A ride.

It’s a shuttle service that provides veterans transportation to much-needed medical appointments.

The Syracuse DAV picks up veterans as far north as the Canadian border, and as far south as the edge of Pennsylvania. It covers 14 counties. But the organization needs your help.

Since the pandemic began, the number of volunteers at the DAV has been nearly cut in half.

You can consider getting behind its cause, by getting behind the wheel.

Drivers for the program only need a basic license, and a background check. To become a driver, or to learn more about the Disabled American Veterans Group click here.

Clear Path for Veterans

Our final story took us to Clear Path for Veterans, based in Chittenango. This organization helps vets get a clear view of what life looks like with purpose.

It offers a wide variety of services from careers to canines.

Marine veteran, Ryan Woodruff of Cazenovia, is the national director of the Canine Program. Like many veterans post-service, Woodruff found life after active duty, a tough battle. He credits Clear Path for Veterans for giving him purpose and a career he loves. He went from having a service dog of his own to now leading the program. He said the service dog program is eager to speak with veterans who feel they might benefit from such a companion.

These service dogs spend two years in a rigorous program being trained to help veterans cope with PTSD symptoms. As one Vietnam veteran told NewsChannel 9, his service dog has been life-changing.

Here’s where you can learn more about this program.