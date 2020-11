ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — John Arthurs left high school and joined the Army out of Pittsburgh, PA in the early 1980's. He started his service as an '11 Bravo', an infantryman. But it was his experience in the restaurant industry that had the Army tapping into his culinary gifts to feed hundreds of troops daily.

"So they changed my MOS, and they sent me to school. And I went to cooking school," says Arthurs.