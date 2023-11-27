JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This story starts with a Jamesville woman, watching our Veterans Voices special a couple of weeks ago, writing to us about her grandfather’s journey.

First Lieutenant Gabriel Eggud is being honored 78 years after his death and it all began with a gold wedding band.

Tracey Mclean wears her grandfather’s gold wedding band every day, recovered from the crash site where he was killed almost 80 years ago.

She tells us, “He enlisted after Pearl Harbor in the army core to be a pilot.”

Pacific Wrecks, a non-profit organization located First Lieutenant Gabriel Eggud, whose plane went down in Papua. New Guinea.

In 2019, she gave DNA to help identify her grandfather’s remains.

Last year, he was finally laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. First Lieutenant Gabriel Eggud was also honored with the Purple Heart Medal award.

Tracey told us the process has been, “wildly emotional”

Tracey has funded two scholarships in her grandfather’s name one here in New York and one in the village where he crashed. Both are in honor of his daughter who he never was able to come home to.

Tracey explained, “He had one daughter, my mother had one daughter, he couldn’t help his daughter so it all came together as ok let me help the daughters. The fact that I have his ring on, they protected him. They protected him, now he’ll help them”

This scholarship is a way to keep her grandfather’s name alive as she tells us one of her favorite quotes is, “Ernest Hemingway said I think: ‘Every man has two deaths when he is buried and the last time someone says his name'” said Tracey.

If you’d like to honor a local veteran this holiday season send me an email at lauraaronson@localsyr.com.