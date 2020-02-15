George Lynch shares life lessons with students: Victory over Violence

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sometimes life’s struggles can teach you the greatest lessons. For many, it is important to pass those lessons along to the younger generation.
This week, motivational speaker George Lynch shared his life lessons with 400 students at East Hill Elementary School in Camillus. To understand his story, you first have to understand his struggle.
“I grew up in the south Bronx, which can be tough, and overcame things like homelessness and living with a single parent and lastly, just some of the systematic barriers,” said Lynch.
Those struggles did not define his success.
“I was held back twice in school, but I was able to persevere through that and graduate high school and college and now I’m a professional in education, the arena I struggled in,” Lynch said.
Now you understand why he’s here, to be a source of encouragement and provide simple lessons of motivation and inspiration to guide students through life.
“No matter what you experience in life, no matter what happens to you, you can overcome anything you undergo,” Lynch told students.
