WATCH: Butter sculpture to be unveiled at 10 a.m.

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though the great New York State Fair isn’t happening this year, there will still be a butter sculpture, and it will be unveiled this morning at 10 a.m.

Lisa Porter of Potterdale Farms in Jefferson County, and also a part of the American Dairy Association of the North East, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the unveiling.

