New York State Fair: Changes, lots of changes

Virtual Fair
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — As the summer of 2020 heads into late August without a New York State Fair, we decided to reminisce about fair’s past.

In this episode, we enter the new millennium with an attendance record, and lots of changes.

More State Fair Coverage:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York State Fair Timecast

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

7 p.m.

7 p.m.

10 p.m.

10 p.m.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected