TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — As the summer of 2020 heads into late August without a New York State Fair, we decided to reminisce about fair’s past.
In this episode, we enter the new millennium with an attendance record, and lots of changes.
More State Fair Coverage:
- The New York State Fair: First in the nation
- The New York State Fair: World wars, new buildings, and growth
- New York State Fair: NewsChannel 9 coverage of the Labor Day Storm
- New York State Fair: Changes, lots of changes
- NYS Fair looked at various scenarios for a 2020 fair with COVID-19 looming
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App