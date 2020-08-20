New York State Fair: NewsChannel 9 coverage of the Labor Day Storm

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — With no New York State Fair this year due to COVID-19, we are reminiscing about the New York State Fair’s past.

No history of the fair would be complete without including the line of thunderstorms that devastated Central New York and the state fair in the early morning hours of Labor Day 1998.

We are sharing with you a piece put together by the NewsChannel 9 news staff in the days after the storm, with the story told by NewsChannel 9 photographer Eddie Jones, former reporter Stephanie Nazarro, former fair director Peter Cappuccilli, and the people who lived through the storm at the fairgrounds.

