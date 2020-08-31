NewsChannel 9’s ‘Sweet N’ Salt City Shake’ wins State Fair contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Sweet N’ Salt City Shake won the New York State Fair’s virtual contest.

With the support of our viewers, we won the “2020 Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off.”

Our team came up with the milkshake to celebrate the city of Syracuse’s nickname.

The milkshake is dedicated to local businesses, which need support now more than ever.