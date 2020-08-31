NewsChannel 9’s ‘Sweet N’ Salt City Shake’ wins State Fair contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Sweet N’ Salt City Shake won the New York State Fair’s virtual contest.

With the support of our viewers, we won the “2020 Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off.”

Our team came up with the milkshake to celebrate the city of Syracuse’s nickname.

The milkshake is dedicated to local businesses, which need support now more than ever.

  • The shake features ice cream from Clinton Square’s “The Ice Cream Stand.” The soft-serve vanilla is produced by the business using dairy from Upstate Farms.
  • To taste, the ice cream is blended with just a touch of locally-sourced whole milk, with salted caramel sauce, a pinch of salt and a palm-full of crushed pretzels.
  • Once local whipped cream is piled on top, the toppings can be a creative assortment of the decorator’s choice, as long as the ingredients are purchased locally.
  • Christie Casciano, Andrew Donovan and Kate Thornton decided to go with chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Praxis, donuts from Glazed and Confused and candies from Hercules Candies.
  • Then, topped off with a rim of crushed pretzels, the sweet and salty concoction perfectly hits taste-buds while supporting local businesses.

