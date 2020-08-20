NY State Fair Director: Planning for an 18-day fair, then COVID-19 arrives

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner says he’s an “optimistic person, but when reality set in, reality set in.”

He of course is referring to when it became clear there would be no 2020 fair because of the COVID-19.

Waffner and his staff had a big job ahead of them in 2020, coming up with the exhibits, vendors, entertainment, food, and more to cover an 18-day-long fair that will get people to come, and come again.

But while the team was planning for a longer fair, the nation was hit with a shutdown of most mass gatherings, as well as schools, businesses.

It was something Waffner hoped would be a passing storm.

