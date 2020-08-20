NYS Fair looked at various scenarios for a 2020 fair with COVID-19 looming

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — State Fair Director Troy Waffner and his staff kept planning for the 2020 New York State Fair right up until the moment in July when Governor Andrew Cuomo cancelled the event.

As the shutdowns and restrictions on mass gatherings continued from March into early summer, Wafner and his staff looked into various options for holding an event that can pack in more than 100,000 people on a good day in the era of COVID-19 and social distancing.

