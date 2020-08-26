Pizze Fritte marks untraditional 60th year being part of the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a New York State Fair favorite for six decades, but this year Pizze Fritte is unable to celebrate the traditional way.

They are marking this major milestone without the State Fair this year.

Since April, Pizze Fritte has set up a mobile shop for people to get a taste of the famous fried dough and they are not done yet.

Every day from noon to 9 p.m., your fair favorites are set up in the fair’s Orange Parking Lot next to the Lakeview Amphitheater.

It is drive-thru style, so employees will take orders and deliver each order directly to your car.

