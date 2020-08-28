Voting Now Open: NewsChannel 9 team debuts “Sweet ‘N’ Salt Shake” in State Fair virtual milkshake contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Local Station has created The Local Milkshake, complete with locally-sourced and produced ice cream and toppings from Syracuse’s favorite sweet spots.

For years, NewsChannel 9 has participated in the American Dairy Association North East’s “Dairy Day Shake-Off” at the New York State Fair. Due to the pandemic’s cancellation of the Fair, the milkshake contest is going virtual.

Instead of taste-testers at the Fair, the winning milkshake will need the most votes from viewers.

Using Zoom, NewsChannel 9’s long-standing champion team of Christie Casciano, Andrew Donovan and Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton debuted the “Sweet ‘N’ Salt City Shake.”

The milkshake is dedicated to local businesses, which need support now more than ever.

The shake features ice cream from Clinton Square’s “The Ice Cream Stand.” The soft-serve vanilla is produced by the business using dairy from Upstate Farms.

To taste, the ice cream is blended with just a touch of locally-sourced whole milk, with salted caramel sauce, a pinch of salt and a palm-full of crushed pretzels.

Once local whipped cream is piled on top, the toppings can be a creative assortment of the decorator’s choice, as long as the ingredients are purchased locally.

Christie, Andrew and Kate decided to go with chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Praxis, donuts from Glazed and Confused and candies from Hercules Candies.

Then, topped off with a rim of crushed pretzels, the sweet and salty concoction perfectly hits taste-buds while supporting local businesses.

Vote “NewsChannel 9” on Facebook Page below: