What will a 2021 state fair look like?

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — In the time that the fairgrounds would have been filled with people enjoying the 2020 fair, staff will spend planning for 2021.

New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said not having a fair this summer gives organizers a little breather and allows for what he expects will be a better event for next year.

While there are no guarantees the fair will return for 2021, Waffner says his team is busy making sure the 18-day fair has plenty to see and do.

He also says the fair is keeping in mind that COVID-19 will still be with us and that will necessitate some changes in how the fair does business.

More State Fair Coverage:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9https://twitter.com/NewsChannel9