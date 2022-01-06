1 year later, Congress still divided on Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Thursday marked one year since a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election results.

Many Democrats used the anniversary to call on Republicans to do more to ensure nothing similar ever happens again. Republicans say Democrats are simply politicizing the riot.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., says the memory is still fresh one year after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I’ve really given a big part of my life to this building,” he remarked. “Here came these clowns with their Trump signs and their bear spray, busting down the windows. It was sickening.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., says the mob attempted to break into her capitol office.

“Luckily I wasn’t in this office, but I was still picking up shattered glass,” Duckworth said.

A year later, she said she’s most concerned by what she calls Republicans’ refusal to speak out against the violence.

“In the past year, Republicans have tried to spread the big lie or have done nothing and stood by the conspiracy theorists,” said Duckworth.

During a speech to the nation, President Joe Biden blamed former President Donald Trump for inciting the violent mob.

“He’s done so because he values power over principal. Governors in every battleground state have all said he lost,” said Biden.

But Republicans like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley disagree.

“More Trump obsession from President Biden, who has been a historically unsuccessful president,” he said.

Hawley, who led the effort to stop the certification of the election results that day, insists it was for good reason.

“I think standing up for the principle that every vote in this country ought to count is a basic American principle,” Hawley said.

But Durbin said the election was fair and that Republicans must face the truth to save democracy.

“I sure hope we come to our senses soon,” he said.