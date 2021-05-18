Biden tours Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, says future of America is electric cars

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says he wants America to determine the future of electric cars.

“The real question is whether we’ll lead or we’ll fall behind in the race to the future,” the president said.

On Tuesday, the president toured the Ford Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan, with engineers showing the advancements the company has made.

“Thank you for showing how we win the competition of the 21st century,” Biden said.

The president’s $2-trillion infrastructure package includes more than $170 billion to support the growth of the country’s electric vehicle manufacturing.

“That includes putting IBEW workers and the union workers to work installing 50,000 charging stations along our roads and highways,” the president said.

Biden says the U.S. led the world in development for decades, but now China has taken the lead.

“China has a bigger manufacturing scale than all other countries and they’re using that scale to make these batteries not just in China, but they’re making them in Germany and in Mexico. And they’re not exporting those electric vehicles around the world,” Biden said.

The president says reaching the top starts with fixing U.S. infrastructure.

“Our infrastructure is ranked, like, 38 in the world. It’s the United States of America for God’s sake,” the president said.