Clinton, Warren urge Americans to get out and vote for change in leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — It was a historic third night of the Democratic National Convention as California Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman of color to accept a vice presidential nomination.

Two other high-profile female Democrats, 2016 nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, delivered speeches focused on creating a more perfect union under Joe Biden’s leadership.

“He knows how to heal, unify, and lead,” Clinton said.

After recounting her 2016 loss to President Donald Trump, Clinton implored Americans to get out and vote.

“Remember: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” she said. “We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

“Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country,” Warren added. “COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably.”

Warren also urged Americans to vote for a change in leadership which she says will help families.

“Joe and Kamala will make high-quality child care affordable for every family, make preschool universal, and raise the wages for every child care worker,” she said.

Warren said those are policies that will make America work better for everyone.

The convention wraps up Thursday night with Joe Biden’s acceptance speech.