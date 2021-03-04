Congressman Katko meets with President Biden, talks infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko took park in a bipartisan group meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon.

On the agenda was the future of Interstate 81 through Syracuse, along with local water infrastructure. Also in the meeting were Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The meeting was an opportunity for the president to lay out his plans for upgrading roads and bridges and more across the country while hearing from representatives on their needs.