‘Constitutional cancel culture’: Trump’s defense team decries impeachment trial as divisive, unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is nearing an end. His defense team made its case quickly on Friday – using less than three hours to explain why they believe Trump is not to blame for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s constitutional cancel culture,” Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen said. “The Senate should reject this divisive and unconstitutional effort and allow the nation to move forward.”

Trump’s lawyers called the entire trial unconstitutional and said the House impeachment managers failed to show the former president was guilty of inciting the attack at the Capitol last month.

“You get more due process than this when you fight a parking ticket,” Trump defense team attorney David Schoen said.

Trump’s lawyers also claimed that House managers used manipulated evidence in their arguments.

“Why are we walking to the Capitol? They cut that off,” Schoen said.

Trump’s defense lawyers only used a small portion of the time available to make their case. Senators are preparing to provide their verdict as early as Saturday.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott is hoping for a swift vote.

“I pray it does end [Saturday,]” he said.

The 100 members of the Senate will cast their votes deciding whether or not to convict Trump after questioning and closing arguments. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) hopes his GOP colleagues think twice about their decision.

“I don’t know how people could live with themselves if they’re supposed to be honest jurors and somehow say Mr. Trump bore no responsibility,” he said.

If Democrats remain united, they’ll need 17 Republicans to vote with them. So far, only six have signaled they are open to doing so.

The questioning period ended Friday evening. The Senate will return at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for closing arguments.