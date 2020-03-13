Closings
There are currently 22 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus forces DC attractions to close for undetermined period

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Just as spring break season ramps up, Washington D.C. is shutting down some of its major tourist attractions, and there’s no telling when they’ll start to open up again.

The doors of every Smithsonian museum close Friday evening, and no one knows when they’ll re-open.

“We’re going to try to get into the Natural History and the American History as well,” said tourist Jeremy Hardy.

Hardy and his family are visiting from North Carolina and planned to stay through Monday.

“I mean with everything closing tomorrow, that might change,” he said.

The Capitol is also shut down to public tours, along with the Supreme Court and the National Zoo.

Portions of the famed Cherry Blossom Festival later this month are scaled back, and could see more changes.

“We want to do as much as possible, but at the same time, we’re kind of limited,” said tourist Robert Ascencio.

Something to keep in mind about these closures: they’re temporary, but open-ended. That means it’s just not clear at this point when things will start to open back up. It all depends on how this pandemic continues.

“There are probably places you can go and get a lot out of your experience in Washington without being around a crowd and that’s what I would recommend,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

Banks said visiting families need to follow authority’s guidelines.

Ohio senator Sherrod Brown said families should follow CDC guidelines and avoid travel if possible.

“People shouldn’t come here,” he said.

And with the situation changing so quickly, authorities say tourists should stay informed by checking an attraction’s status online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected