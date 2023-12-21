WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The National Park Service says it anticipates crews will finish cleanup efforts on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The area around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was vandalized with red paint that read “Free Gaza,” among other phrases.

U.S. Park Police say crews were called to the memorial around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Video from Wednesday shows crews power washing the steps to remove the paint.

The National Park Service says it “anticipates complete site restoration” following a final round of treatment on Thursday morning.

U.S. Park Police are still investigating the incident.