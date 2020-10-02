Lawmakers send well-wishes to Trump, first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have received an outpouring of well-wishes and support from Capitol Hill after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, and Department of Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar acknowledged the first couple’s diagnosis during a hearing on the country’s response to the pandemic.

“I know how strong and tough a person President Trump is and how tirelessly he is and I know he’s going to keep working for the American people,” Scalise said.

“We wish the President and First Lady and every American fighting COVID-19 a swift and speedy recovery,” Azar added.

The president and first lady tested positive soon after top aide Hope Hicks contracted the virus.

“All of us woke up this morning to the news that the first family and at least one of their close staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, wished the first couple a complete recovery.

“I know we were all quite shocked and distressed this morning to learn of their illness,” he said. “We hope for a very speedy recovery. They’ll be very much in our thoughts.”

Trump announced the positive test results via Twitter early Friday, writing, “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, encouraged all Americans to follow federal health guidelines to fight back against the virus.

“It’s a grim reminder that nobody is immune to this awful disease,” Neal said. “We will not get to full economic recovery until we defeat the virus.”

Trump’s chief of staff said the president has mild symptoms and is energetic, and that Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for the virus.