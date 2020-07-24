President issues four executive orders to reduce drug costs

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The president got his pen out again Friday afternoon to put in place not one, not two, not three, but four executive orders.

“I’m taking a bold and historic and dramatic action to reduce the price of prescription drugs,” President Donald Trump said.

The president hopes this stroke of the pen will take drug prices down a notch.

“The four orders I am signing today will completely restructure the prescription drug market in terms of pricing and everything else to make these medications affordable and accessible for all Americans,” Trump said.

The president says his executive orders will focus on providing aid to patients and especially seniors across the United States.

“These providers should not be receiving discounts for themselves while charging their poorest patients massive full prices,” the president said.

The four orders would drop insulin and EpiPen prices, allow imports of some drugs, direct any sales rebates to patients and encourage drug companies to sell at steep discounts to Medicare, or face price controls.

“Under my administration, we’re standing up to the lobbyists and special interests and fighting back against a rigged system,” the president said.

The president says he’ll be meeting with drug company executives over the next few weeks.