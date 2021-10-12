President meets with G20 leaders to discuss evacuation and counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Pentagon says since Aug. 31, 129 U.S. citizens, 115 lawful permanent residents, and a couple thousand additional individuals have safely departed Afghanistan.

“The military component of our presence in Afghanistan, that’s over, but the mission itself to try and get people out is not over,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

Kirby says the military will continue to help the state department get the remaining Americans and allies out of Afghanistan. At the state department, spokesperson Ned Price announced former Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Jones will replace John Bass as Afghanistan relocation coordinator.

“She will focus not only on the very complex issues related to relocation and resettlement but also on outreach,” Price said.

At the White House, President Joe Biden joined his counterparts from the G20 nations in a virtual call on Afghanistan. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

“We are committed to working with our partners to do exactly that,” Psaki said.

But the G20 leaders also talked about how to stop terrorists.

“An opportunity and a constructive opportunity to discuss counterterrorism efforts,” Psaki said.

Psaki says the U.S. and its international partners agree on the importance of counterterrorism efforts.

“It is not just the United States focusing on these issues, but it is a broad swath of the international community,” Price said.

The diplomats at the State Department say that will include working with the Taliban.

“ISIS K is a mutual threat to the Taliban and to the united states and its partners,” Price said.