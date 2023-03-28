WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The shooting at an elementary school in Nashville has reignited the debate over gun laws in the U.S.

Following yet another school shooting, the Senate Chaplain prayed for Congress to take action.

“When babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers,” said Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

Democrats say that action should be renewing the federal ban on assault style weapons and high-capacity magazines, which they argue would save the lives of victims and law enforcement officers.

“We’re asking law enforcement to run towards AR-15 weapons. You cannot support weapons of war on our streets and support law enforcement at the same time,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said.

Rep. Lieu bashed Republicans for blocking gun reform efforts and for postponing a hearing about gun regulations.

“They’re hiding because they know that the talking points they’re spewing are simply not true,” Lieu said.

But Republicans, like Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagarty, accuse Democrats of politicizing the shooting.

“Politics in Washington always seizes upon any crisis,” Sen. Hagerty said.

The GOP also rejects calls for new gun laws.

“If I thought that would solve the problem, I’d be for it. But it won’t,” Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) said.

However, President Biden says assault weapon bans are effective – adding, “there’s a moral price to pay for inaction.”