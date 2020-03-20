Senate working on bill to help Americans financially throughout pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate must move quickly to financially support Americans crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Senate Republicans want to put cash in Americans hands,” McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

McConnell recently unveiled the Senate Republicans’ plan to do just that – legislation that would target Americans making less than $75,000 per year.

The legislation would provide up to $1,200 for individual adults and up to $2,400 for married couples, with an additional $500 per child.

“This infusion of money would provide a little more certainty in this very uncertain moment,” McConnell explained.

But Senate Democrats want to go bigger and bolder with how much money Americans will receive.

“I’m for an even more massive program, $2,000 payments right away, $1,500 this summer and then another $1,000 if necessary, according to economic triggers coming in the fall,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, believe a big threat requires a big solution.

“From my perspective, it should be $4,700 that goes to every family just for the next quarter, upwards of $18,000 for the year,” Markey said.

While lawmakers hammer out the details, McConnell said the Senate will work through the weekend to set up a vote for next week. The bill needs 60 votes and bipartisan support to move forward.

President Donald Trump signaled that he is on board to approve the measure.