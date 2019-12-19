Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

What’s next for President Trump?

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A historic event as President Donald Trump faces the possibility of being removed from office. NewsChannel 9 spoke with reporter Trevor Shirley in Washington, D.C. to find out what’s next.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected