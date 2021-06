BRANSON, Mo. – Taney County Animal Control is currently housing 34 chihuahuas that have been found in and around the county. Some of the abandoned chihuahuas are also being held at the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, but the shelter believes ten more are still on the loose.

Chihuahuas have been found across SW Missouri in Branson, Branson West, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale. As of Thursday morning, animal control officers found more in Omaha, Arkansas.