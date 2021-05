SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Tamica Barnett has been a Syracuse Firefighter for the last 10 years. This week marks a first. She's the first black woman to be promoted to lieutenant in the history of the department, which was first established in 1877.

"I'm excited that it happened and I'm looking forward to more black women moving up the ranks in the department," Barnett said.