(NEWS10) -- A new study shows that one child in the United States loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths. The study published in "Pediatrics," the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also shows disparities in caregiver deaths by race and ethnicity.

From April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, the data suggests that more than 140,000 children under age 18 lost a parent, custodial grandparent, or grandparent caregiver who provided the child’s home and basic needs. The study shows that almost 1 out of 500 children in the United States has experienced COVID associated orphanhood.