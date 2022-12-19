WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Jim Teske
Posted: Dec 19, 2022 / 05:00 AM EST
Updated: Dec 18, 2022 / 05:25 PM EST
Christmas decorations paired with Christmas lights make wonderful scenes in the home during the holiday season. A Christmas Grinch adds a humorous touch.
Red and green aren’t the only colors with a festive holiday spirit. Shades of silver and gold are popular decoration options for those who want more glamour.
Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance.