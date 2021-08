SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- If you go by 711 East Fayette Street in Syracuse, you'll see it needs of a lot of work. However, its foundation as the former home of the People's AME Zion Church is strong.

"The People's AME Zion Church is the oldest African American church in the city, in the county, and we've had a long standing history of really being at the forefront of civil rights and then also community activism," said Reverend Daren Jaime, the church's pastor. "So, back in the day in the 15th Ward, people really referred to People's and the 711 building as a place of meetings for activism."