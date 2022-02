FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Update 8:15 a.m. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says at least a dozen puppies died in a barn fire in Fabius early Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to a home on Main Street around 5 a.m. Firefighters found flames coming from a rear barn, which housed at least 12 puppies and heating elements like space heaters.