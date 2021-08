SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- While the federal moratorium on residential evictions has expired, there's still time here in New York State. The deadline is August 31, but tenants in the state have to submit a hardship declaration. Rent relief is still available in Onondaga County.

On any given day, you'll find Christion Patterson working on his laptop at Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse. His job is to help people fill out their application for the Emergency Rental Assistance program.