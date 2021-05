SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The New York State Office of Children and Family Services and the Department of Health will only encourage children aged 2 to 5 to wear masks, instead of requiring it.

“Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2 to 5 to wear masks, effective immediately,” the two agencies said in a written statement.